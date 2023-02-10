Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Only this Arizona city will have biggest Mexican Pizza ever for the Super Bowl

It's a remix of a fan favorite.
It's a remix of a fan favorite.(Taco Bell)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - After Taco Bell brought back its Mexican Pizza last year, the restaurant chain is giving it a big upgrade for the biggest game of the year. It’s called the Big A** Mexican Pizza, and it’ll be four times as big as the regular Mexican Pizza. The massive pie will have all the same ingredients as the regular one: beans, seasoned beef, tomato sauce and three kinds of cheese between tortilla shells. It’ll be a pizza that can’t be topped.

So who’s getting this monstrosity? The Taco Bell Fire! Tier Rewards members will be in Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday. Sounds cheesy, but the biggest fans will get the massive pizza in a custom Taco Bell swag kit loaded with crispy chicken wings, Taco Party Packs, Nachos Party Pack, cinnamon twists, Hot Sauce and the new Starry™ lemon-lime flavored soda. But for many looking for a slice of the action, they’ll be on the sidelines as those getting this limited edition mega-meal were preselected in a surprise offer from the Taco Bell app last month. Taco Bell will unveil the Big A** Mexican Pizza for the first time on Friday at an invite-only pop-up bash in Scottsdale.

For Mexican Pizza fans across the U.S., this weekend, Taco Bell will give away a regular Mexican Pizza on orders of more than $20 through the Taco Bell mobile app on Saturday and Sunday. Delivery orders only.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

If you are looking to head downtown, the city of Phoenix recommends you have a game plan before...
Downtown parking becoming sparse as Super Bowl traffic hits Phoenix
How to find parking in downtown Phoenix for Super Bowl weekend
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin speaks in front of University of Cincinnati Medical Center staff...
NFL Honors: Hamlin joins medical staff that saved his life
The sports memorabilia and trading card industry will reached $35 billion this year, according...
What’s it worth? Sports memorabilia industry could hit $35 billion this year