Nominee for Arizona DES director passes Senate committee

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run one of the state’s largest departments cleared her first hurdle on Thursday. The Republican-led Senate Committee on Director Nominations approved Angie Rodgers, the former CEO of Arizona Food Bank Network, to lead the Arizona Department of Economic Security. Rodgers must now get the recommendation of the Senate to remain in the job. If she doesn’t get a vote from the full Senate, Rodgers can stay in the post for a year before leaving.

However, Rodgers would have to leave immediately if she fails to clear the upper chamber. It was the first meeting for the newly-created committee, which is led by Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman, a harsh critic of the governor who has vowed to oppose the governor’s agenda. After nearly an hour, Rogers got the committee’s full recommendation, despite some concerns raised by Chairman Hoffman over how she’d work with the federal government. “I will be supporting your nomimation today and voting aye to recommend the full Senate confirm you but I will be flagging these concerns for the Senate president and members of the Senate,” he said.

The five-member panel - two Democrats and three Republicans - was also scheduled to review two of the governor’s other nominees that still need to full Senate confirmation. Those nominees are Karen Peters, who was tapped to run the Department of Environmental Quality, and Theresa Cullen, who was nominated to lead the Department of Health Services.

