Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Nominee for Arizona DES director passes Senate committee

A Senate committee approved Gov. Katie Hobbs' nominee for Arizona Department of Economic Security director despite GOP concerns.
By Dennis Welch
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Gov. Katie Hobbs’ pick to run one of the state’s largest departments cleared her first hurdle on Thursday. The Republican-led Senate Committee on Director Nominations approved Angie Rodgers, the former CEO of Arizona Food Bank Network, to lead the Arizona Department of Economic Security. Rodgers must now get the recommendation of the Senate to remain in the job. If she doesn’t get a vote from the full Senate, Rodgers can stay in the post for a year before leaving.

However, Rodgers would have to leave immediately if she fails to clear the upper chamber. It was the first meeting for the newly-created committee, which is led by Republican Sen. Jake Hoffman, a harsh critic of the governor who has vowed to oppose the governor’s agenda. After nearly an hour, Rogers got the committee’s full recommendation, despite some concerns raised by Chairman Hoffman over how she’d work with the federal government. “I will be supporting your nomimation today and voting aye to recommend the full Senate confirm you but I will be flagging these concerns for the Senate president and members of the Senate,” he said.

The five-member panel - two Democrats and three Republicans - was also scheduled to review two of the governor’s other nominees that still need to full Senate confirmation. Those nominees are Karen Peters, who was tapped to run the Department of Environmental Quality, and Theresa Cullen, who was nominated to lead the Department of Health Services.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Senate panel approves Arizona DES director nominee despite GOP reservations
Lawmakers had until March 1 to take action.
Arizona lawmakers vote to lift school spending cap
Arizona Senate raises education spending cap, averting school shut downs
The Senate needs a two-thirds majority.
Arizona lawmakers move closer to lifting school spending cap