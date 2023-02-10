Black History Month
NFL, Super Bowl Host Committee gift Scottsdale nonprofit $200K, Super Bowl tickets

The sisters were awarded with the experience of a lifetime — Super Bowl tickets from NFL Comissioner Roger Goodell!
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every year, the NFL partners with the host committee to leave a lasting legacy on the host city. This year, they chose to donate to the Be Kind People Project from Scottsdale while personally inviting two leaders to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Be Kind People Project aims to build this generation to be respectful, responsible and kind. Their team comprises inspiring and professional dancers and educators who connect with students through music and dance. Takela and Courtney King are part of the ‘be kind’ crew. Courtney graduated from Arizona State University to be a dance teacher, while Takela studied choreography and stage production.

Both were shocked today when NFL commissioner, Roger Goodell, brought them on stage and surprised them with tickets to the Super Bowl. “Both of these sisters are two of 11 kids as I understand it, they lost their mother suddenly several years go. After growing up in a single parent home, they continue to take care of their nine siblings,” Goodell said. “So excited, I’m so happy right now. I’m so shocked. Super excited. We just came here to represent be kind and do our thing on stage so it was really an awesome surprise,” they said.

They say some of their siblings are cousins their mom adopted before she passed away in 2019. The sisters say they had no idea this was going to happen today and were simply there to support the organization they work for.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

