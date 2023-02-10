Mobile carriers beef up cell towers around Phoenix area for sporting events

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Cell phones! We use them to text, call, send videos, stream, and post on social media. You get the idea. Now, imagine everyone trying to use their phones at the same time during the WM Phoenix Open, the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix or the big game in Glendale, for example. That’s asking a lot and would overwhelm the system.

“Yea, absolutely it would,” says Jose Espinel, vice president and general manager for AT&T’s southwest region. “People would not be able to connect to the network and they would really have poor performance. Slow data and connectivity.”

Espinel says AT&T added numerous temporary cell phone towers around the Valley, including the TPC golf course in Scottsdale and around State Farm Stadium, to handle everyone’s cell phone load. “Outside the stadium, we are also placing 60 more antennas and 15 miles of cable and fiber that will be connecting that equipment,” he tells On Your Side.

But more importantly, AT&T has also invested heavily to permanently upgrade their technology inside the stadium to keep you connected during the Super Bowl and future Cardinals games. “We have installed more than 2,000 antennas in the stadium. We have put in 12 miles of new fiber and cable to connect all that equipment. And that’s going to create great connectivity in all the seats as well as executive suites,” Espinel said.

Verizon tells On Your Side that they, too, have prepared for the Valley’s sporting events by installing temporary cell phone towers and antennas around the Valley, including heavily populated places like the TPC and State Farm Stadium.

Verizon posted a video online boasting about their upgraded coverage and readiness for the Valley’s sporting events. “We have 800 antennas in the upper bowl. We have 600 antennas in the lower bowl,” a Verizon engineer proudly explains in the video. “We have 380 antennas in the lower concourse and 290 antennas in the upper concourse. And we have densified it so one antenna will accommodate 38 cell phone users. That’s as close to personalized as you can get.”

Other major carriers like T-Mobile have upgraded or installed equipment to keep you connected. Cox Communications says it’s also got you covered by providing more than 1,300 hot spots around the Valley to make sure you can always connect to Wi-Fi. So, go out and post that selfie, share video and text until your fingers hurt. You shouldn’t have any problems connecting during this week’s big events.

