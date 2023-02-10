Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Fisherman dies after falling through ice

Vermont police said a man has died after he fell through a frozen lake. (Source: WCAX)
By WCAX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) - Police in Vermont say a fisherman has died after falling through ice on a frozen lake this week.

Vermont State Police report rescue crews found 62-year-old Wayne Alexander in the waters of Lake Champlain Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit.

He was rushed to the hospital in Burlington, but police said he later died.

Investigators said Alexander’s death appears to be an accident and is not considered suspicious. However, an autopsy is planned to determine his cause of death.

Authorities said a family member had called them earlier that evening after finding Alexander’s truck parked at the Grand Isle State Park when he failed to return home after a day of ice fishing.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Latest News

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the border region between Turkey and Syria, an area home to...
Rescues in Turkey offer moments of relief in quake aftermath
President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Feb....
Fox Corp says it’s arranged Super Bowl interview with Biden
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
New classified document found in FBI search of Pence home
Minnesota Habitat for Humanity director urges lawmakers to support affordable housing programs