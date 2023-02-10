Black History Month
Downtown parking becoming sparse as Super Bowl traffic hits Phoenix

If you are looking to head downtown, the city of Phoenix recommends you have a game plan before...
If you are looking to head downtown, the city of Phoenix recommends you have a game plan before leaving.(Arizona's Family)
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 8:52 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Big events are here in the Valley, and many people come with them. “Chaotic, honestly, it’s a little chaotic. A lot of people are out; it’s like a cluster,” said Melissa Gomez, who works downtown.

Navigating downtown Phoenix can be tricky this weekend as the Valley prepares for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open. If you are looking to head downtown, the city of Phoenix recommends you have a game plan before leaving. Finding a parking spot might be difficult the closer we get to the Super Bowl. The city offers plenty of online resources to help navigate downtown and find parking. Most places sell spots for $40 to $60, but some go for more than $100.

If you are looking for cheaper options for the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Valley Metro extended its hours and offers free rides on its light rail so long as you download the NFL one pass app. “You download the app, and it’s free, so we made it super simple for visitors and anyone that’s traveling to the downtown area to use the light rail. There’s 12 park and rides across the entire system and park for free,” said Brittany Hoffman, a Valley Metro spokesperson.

Valley Metro buses are also an option but will still cost you a couple of dollars for a pass. Ride-sharing is also being encouraged by the city.

