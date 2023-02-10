Day one of WM Phoenix Open brings fans from overseas

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — People travel to Scottsdale from all over the country, and some even come from overseas to be here, including Scotland, dressed in, you guessed it, kilts.

One fan says he played the pre-qualifier, and he was hoping to make it onto the course to play in the open this year but fell a little short. Still, he says, he’s really happy to be here supporting.

Others are here with their friends in matching outfits, saying it’s a yearly tradition. “Yeah I did the pre-qualifier to get into this, and it was fun. Shot a few under part but that wasn’t good enough,” said Jono Lindquist, an Arizona resident.

A group in matching caddy outfits said, “We came down from Idaho — a 14 hour drive. And the outfits are from an old Clint Eastwood movie. So the biker gang is the black widows right, so we shortened it, we’re the black Widas. And so we come down every year to see the golfers do their thing. And it’s beautiful.” They say this year is the first time their friend group is all back due to some difficulties traveling during the pandemic.

Some of the out-of-towners here from Scotland actually came to watch the Super Bowl and ended up hitting the open along the way. “What we love about America, this is scorching in Scotland. Everyone is wearing hats, gloves, and scarves. And we are just laughing at everyone. And they are going, it’s windy. This isn’t windy, this is a wee breeze. Chat to anyone, you got a kilt, you got a Scottish accent, it opens a lot of doors,” said Kirk and Jack.

Day one of the open was pretty crowded, but the crowd is expected to double and even triple in size over the next two days.

