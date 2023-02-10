Commemorative artist’s 22nd Super Bowl creating fantastic works

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Charles Fazzino has been working with the NFL for over 20 years, and this will be his 22nd year commemorating the Super Bowl, including his third for Arizona. We caught up with Fazzino to ask him about his work.

“What we do every year is create a theme based around where the Super Bowl is going to be,” he tells Good Morning Arizona. “This year, of course, is Arizona, so I try to create each helmet that is personalized and hand-painted [by] my team in New York.”

Some of Fazzio’s art pieces pop out, literally, as he uses pop-up books from his childhood as inspiration for his limited edition 3D pieces. “So besides the handpainted helmets that are all cut out and embellished with Swarovski crystals,” he says. “Then I do limited edition prints. The pieces are also handpainted, printed, and cut out at my studios in New York. Each year the NFL lets me just go with it -- giving me full license to creating.”

Fans can buy prints of the 2023 Super Bowl commemorative poster on his website starting at $25, a framed 3D mini print for $225, and a regular-sized limited edition 3D poster, which during the interview, he says, goes for around $2,000. If you want a commemorative helmet, those go for around $7,000.

If you would like to check out Fazzio’s pieces in person, they’re on display at the NFL store at the Super Bowl Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center.

