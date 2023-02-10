Black History Month
Chiefs and Eagles fans face off as soon as they arrived at Sky Harbor Airport

The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams.
The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams.
By David Caltabiano
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Kansas City Chiefs fans and Philadelphia Eagles fans flew into Sky Harbor Airport and immediately started the banter at baggage claim. The airport was filled with chants for their respective teams. The Super Bowl LVII rivalry has already begun.

One fan predicted the score to be 28-21 Eagles, and another picked Chiefs 35-14. Fans also predicted the Super Bowl MVP. One traveler said Patrick Mahomes another said Haason Reddick for the Eagles. Arizona’s Family asked an Eagles fan if the City of Phoenix should be worried about fans climbing the light poles downtown after a possible Philly win. “You know what they probably should grease them but I think for the most part our fans are pretty smart, they wont climb on ones with electrical, we don’t want any fried eagles out there,” said the fan.

