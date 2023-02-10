41 children available for adoption in Arizona right now

Arizona’s Family is showcasing 41 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes.
Arizona’s Family is showcasing 41 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes.(ChildrensHeartGallery.org)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s Family is showcasing 41 Arizona children who are looking for their forever homes. If you are interested in learning more about these children or other children available for adoption with the Arizona Department of Child Safety, click here. (Click a photo below to go to that child’s profile at ChildrensHeartGallery.org.)

The Arizona Department of Child Safety has made training classes fully digital so new inquirers who would like to become licensed or certified will be able to take the courses they need. For questions about becoming licensed or certified, please call 1-877-KIDS-NEEDU (1-877-543-7633).

🔗 Finding Forever stories

Latest News

Something Good

Sisters surprised with free tickets to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
They received them directly from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell himself.

Something Good

Valley sisters receive free tickets to Super Bowl LVII

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Two crew members of the "Be Kind People Project" were surprised with the tickets by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's.

Super Bowl

Mesa native Troy Kotsur prepares to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Whitney Clark
Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film “CODA.”

Super Bowl

Mesa native Troy Kotsur to perform national anthem in ASL at Super Bowl

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
Kotsur became the second deaf actor to win an Academy Award for his role in the film “CODA.”

Latest News

Super Bowl

NFL helping with project to repair homes in Glendale

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
Kickoff to Rebuild, hosted by Rebuilding Together, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to repairing homes for people in need.

Something Good

Sasabe woman organizes cleanup of SR 268 every year in southern Arizona

Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Owen and 120 volunteers worked to remove 2,700 pounds of aluminum cans, cigarette butts, building materials and other trash from along the state highway.

Something Good

Woman organizes for 45-mile long litter cleanup of Route 286

Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM MST
|
Each year, Melissa Owen coordinates a 45-mile long cleanup of state Route 86, as there is so much trash strewn along the roadside.

Local

Shea Cheese specializes in American artisan cheese in Phoenix

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 1:01 PM MST
|
Shea Cheese is a world all of its own...full of delicious, unique cheese for every palate!

Local

Inside the world of cheese at Shea Cheese

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:48 PM MST
|
Shea Cheese is a world all of its own...full of delicious, unique cheese for every palate!

Something Good

Mesa heart attack survivor becomes WomenHeart Champion educator

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:57 AM MST
|
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
A survivor of cardiac arrest, Mesa woman Meg McCormick is now a heart health advocate.