Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

13-year-old boy arrested for threats at Cottonwood school

Authorities say the boy then said he had no real intention to injure anyone.
Authorities say the boy then said he had no real intention to injure anyone.(File image courtesy: Cottonwood Police Dept.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTONWOOD, Ariz. (AP) — A 13-year-old Cottonwood boy is facing serious charges after he allegedly threatened classmates, saying they were on a “kill list.”

Cottonwood police say the incident was reported Thursday afternoon at Mountain View Preparatory School. Several students informed teachers that the boy repeatedly made threats.

Officers spoke with the students and teachers involved. Authorities say the boy then said he had no real intention to injure anyone. They also found no evidence of an actual list.

The teen, whose name is not being released, was being held Friday at Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center on charges of making a terroristic threat, threatening or intimidating and interference or disruption of an educational institution.

Sgt. Chad Sinn says parents need to talk to their children about the implications of making even the appearance of any kind of threat of violence at school.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix has officially opened at the Phoenix Convention...
$100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Latest News

NFLN TNF broadcaster Michael Irvin works the show before an NFL football game between the New...
Michael Irvin seeks $100 million from Marriott, accuser after allegations at Phoenix hotel
Charles Fazzino has been commissioned by the NFL for over 20 years to create official...
Commemorative artist’s 22nd Super Bowl creating fantastic works
It's a remix of a fan favorite.
Taco Bell introduces the “Big A** Mexican Pizza” and only available in Glendale on Super Bowl Sunday
This illustration depicts NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, fully deployed in space. (Credit:...
University of Arizona space sciences compete with Super Bowl for largest economic impact