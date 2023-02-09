Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

WM Phoenix Open tickets sold out for Friday and Saturday

Tickets available for Thursday & Sunday
General admission tickets for Friday and Saturday are sold out.
General admission tickets for Friday and Saturday are sold out.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:57 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t bought your ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open for this weekend in Scottsdale, you may be out of luck.

An event spokesperson confirmed to Arizona’s Family that tickets for Friday and Saturday have been capped and are no longer available. However, general admission tickets remain available for Thursday and Sunday online or at-the-gate purchase as of publishing.

“The fan experience at the WM Phoenix Open is very important to our tournament,” Tournament Chairman Pat Williams said. “Maintaining exceptional fan-experience quality is at the forefront of our decision-making. With the weather forecast, other high-profile events in town, and other factors creating record demand, The Thunderbirds feel the best way to preserve the excitement level at the WM Phoenix Open was to cap attendance on our highest traffic days. This is ‘The People’s Open’ for a reason, and we want to keep it that way.”

To obtain general admission tickets for Thursday and Sunday, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Why does the PGA have a on-site meteorologist at the WM Phoenix Open?
Little Miss BBQ brings Texas-style barbecue to WM Phoenix Open
10 years of Zero Waste at WM Phoenix Open
Scottsdale Fire Dept. manages public safety at WM Phoenix Open