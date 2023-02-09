WM Phoenix Open tickets sold out for Friday and Saturday

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — If you haven’t bought your ticket to the Waste Management Phoenix Open for this weekend in Scottsdale, you may be out of luck.

An event spokesperson confirmed to Arizona’s Family that tickets for Friday and Saturday have been capped and are no longer available. However, general admission tickets remain available for Thursday and Sunday online or at-the-gate purchase as of publishing.

“The fan experience at the WM Phoenix Open is very important to our tournament,” Tournament Chairman Pat Williams said. “Maintaining exceptional fan-experience quality is at the forefront of our decision-making. With the weather forecast, other high-profile events in town, and other factors creating record demand, The Thunderbirds feel the best way to preserve the excitement level at the WM Phoenix Open was to cap attendance on our highest traffic days. This is ‘The People’s Open’ for a reason, and we want to keep it that way.”

To obtain general admission tickets for Thursday and Sunday, click/tap here.

