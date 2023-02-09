Warmer, but still windy weather on Friday for the Phoenix area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- As expected, we’ve seen a very breezy day around the Valley and rather windy around the state. That’s the result of a low-pressure system dropping to the east of us through New Mexico and a ridge of high pressure building in from the west. Peak winds around the Valley topped at 30 miles an hour at Mesa, Scottsdale and Deer Valley. Around the state, Flagstaff had a 47-mile-an-hour gust, Sedona got to 41 mph, and Safford recorded a gust of 40 mph.

That wind looks like it’s going to be around Friday as well, and we may see gusts a little stronger. In fact, we could see a bit of blowing dust in some of the central deserts, including the Valley. The wind, of course, is having an impact at the WM Phoenix Open being played at the TPC in Scottsdale. The good news for folks headed out there the next few days is that temperatures will continue to warm.

Friday, we’re forecasting highs in the low-70s and should make the mid-70s on Saturday. Also, Saturday, which will feature an abundance of high clouds, we’ll lose most of the stronger winds. Sunday is also looking very nice, with highs expected in the low-70s.

We are continuing with a slight chance for a few showers Monday morning around metro Phoenix with highs dropping into the low-60s. And then Wednesday of next week, we’re also looking at a slight chance for rain but temperatures dropping into the 50s.

