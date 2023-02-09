Black History Month
Teen boy arrested for murder after deadly drive-by shooting in Phoenix

Police arrested the teen boy in connection to the shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and a 10-year-old girl hurt.
By David Baker
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:47 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police announced on Wednesday night they’ve arrested a teen boy in connection to a drive-by shooting that left a 15-year-old dead and a girl seriously hurt. Investigators said detectives worked “vigorously” to find the suspect but didn’t say how. He was jailed in the Juvenile Correction Center for murder. He has not been identified since he’s under 18 years old. Police haven’t said if he’s the shooter.

Last Friday, police said somebody in a car opened fire on another car in the area of First Avenue and Thomas Road around 5 p.m. Fifteen-year-old Isaac Perez Grado was in the other car and was hit. He was rushed to the hospital, where he later died. Ten-year-old Kaiya was walking with her mother and three younger sisters and was hit in the crossfire. The shooter took off while a good Samaritan ran over to help after Kaiya was shot. “He ran outside and was yelling across the street to people running out of St. Joseph’s,” Marina, Kaiya’s mother, said. “He said, ‘We need a nurse, need a doctor, send someone here, so some nurses ran over.’”

Marina, who didn’t want to give her last name, said her daughter has two fractured vertebrae with a bullet lodged into one. Even though she’s in a lot of pain, Kaiya is remaining positive. “She’s in good spirits,” her mother said. “She’s been a trooper through all of it. She has blown me away at how resilient she is.” For her GoFundMe, click/tap here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

