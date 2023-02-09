Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Teen accused of murder after shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Police say he was walking with a group of teens when the shooting took place.
Police say he was walking with a group of teens when the shooting took place.(Arizona's Family - File image)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:15 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police say they’ve arrested a teen boy in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday.

The 16-year-old is facing 2nd-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 24-year-old Marquis Johnson. Arizona’s Family is not identifying the suspect because it’s not yet known if he will be tried as an adult.

Officers were called out just after 9:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Mesa Drive, just north of Brown Road, on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned that a man, since identified as Johnson, was down in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene moments later. Police later learned that Johnson and his friend were walking when the three males, including the teen accused, and the female began walking toward Johnson. At that point, investigators believe that the teen pointed a gun at Johnson and fired.

Detectives later identified the teen boy and the female who was with him that night. Officers later located the same three males in the same area as the scene and detained all of them. After an investigation, the teen was arrested on various charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and being under 18 while in possession of a firearm. He is currently booked into the juvenile detention facility.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

You won't want to miss out on this line-up of events coming to the Valley this week.
Events to check out in the Phoenix area before and after the Super Bowl
FILE - A woman wearing Native American clothing attends a "No Honor in Racism Rally" march in...
Native Americans hold rally in Phoenix; renew protests of Kansas City Chiefs mascot
(Pictured left to right) Bailey Jaquan, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were all...
3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa
House fire in central Phoenix consumes home while fire crews contain flames