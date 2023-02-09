Teen accused of murder after shooting at Mesa apartment complex

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police say they’ve arrested a teen boy in connection to a deadly shooting that happened on Sunday.

The 16-year-old is facing 2nd-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 24-year-old Marquis Johnson. Arizona’s Family is not identifying the suspect because it’s not yet known if he will be tried as an adult.

Officers were called out just after 9:30 p.m. to an apartment complex on Mesa Drive, just north of Brown Road, on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they learned that a man, since identified as Johnson, was down in the parking lot with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene moments later. Police later learned that Johnson and his friend were walking when the three males, including the teen accused, and the female began walking toward Johnson. At that point, investigators believe that the teen pointed a gun at Johnson and fired.

Detectives later identified the teen boy and the female who was with him that night. Officers later located the same three males in the same area as the scene and detained all of them. After an investigation, the teen was arrested on various charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and being under 18 while in possession of a firearm. He is currently booked into the juvenile detention facility.

