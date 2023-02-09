A sunny, breezy day ahead for the Valley

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’ll be a sunny and breezy day across the Valley with northeasterly winds between 10 and 20 miles per hour, gusting to 25. Look for a high of about 70 degrees.

As high pressure builds in today, it will create a strong pressure gradient that will drive winds today and tonight, with lingering breeziness into Friday as well. Friday should be a little warmer with a forecast high is 73 degrees, and Saturday looks to be our warmest day this week with a high of 75.

On Super Bowl Sunday, a trough of low pressure is forecast to move into our region and track along the southern border with Mexico. Moisture with the system looks to be pretty limited, so rain chances are slim for the Valley and most of the state Sunday night and into Monday. However, this system will bring cooler temperatures 71.

There will be a slight chance of rain on Monday and temperatures will drop to the mid 60s.

