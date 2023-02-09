Black History Month
Sasabe woman organizes cleanup of SR 268 every year in southern Arizona

Each year, Melissa Owen coordinates volunteers for a 45-mile cleanup of state Route 286.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:59 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SASABE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Each year, Melissa Owen coordinates a 45-mile long litter cleanup along state Route 286 in southern Arizona, from the hamlet of Sasabe to the Three Points junction.

Owen and 120 volunteers worked to remove 2,700 pounds of aluminum cans, cigarette butts, building materials and other trash from along the state highway and we think that is Something Good!

Tell us Something Good by going to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

