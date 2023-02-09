Sasabe woman organizes cleanup of SR 268 every year in southern Arizona

SASABE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Each year, Melissa Owen coordinates a 45-mile long litter cleanup along state Route 286 in southern Arizona, from the hamlet of Sasabe to the Three Points junction.

Owen and 120 volunteers worked to remove 2,700 pounds of aluminum cans, cigarette butts, building materials and other trash from along the state highway and we think that is Something Good!

