Salt River police involved in serious crash; Indian School Road closed east of Loop 101
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SALT RIVER-PIMA INDIAN COMMUNITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities are investigating a car crash involving a police patrol truck in the Salt River Pima Indian Community.
Initial reports of the crash came in around 6:30 a.m. Aerial video from the scene showed a Salt River police vehicle involved in an apparent head-on crash. At this time, details are extremely limited, but the Maricopa County Department of Transportation confirmed that Indian School Road is closed between the Loop 101 and Dobson Road.
Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Salt River Fire Department and Salt River police for more information. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.