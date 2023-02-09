Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rescuers release bald eagle back into the wild after unable to fly for months

A bald eagle returns to the wild at Bluestone Lake after a 4-month rehabilitation. (Source: WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUESTONE LAKE, W.Va (WVVA/Gray News) - A bald eagle in West Virginia is back in the wild after being rehabilitated for several months.

WVVA reports a 3-year-old bald eagle named Monroe IV crashed into a fence in Monroe County in October 2022. It attempted to flee but was injured which affected its ability to fly.

Rescuers said the eagle also had high lead content, making it sick.

After extensive surgery and rehab, Monroe IV was able to take flight again upon being released into the wild this week.

“The muscles healed beautifully, and he can join the other young eagles hanging out around Bluestone Lake,” said Wendy Perrone, executive director of the nonprofit Three River Avian Center.

Officials said Bluestone Lake in Summers County is a perfect habitat for young eagles. Since the 1990s, bald eagles have been making Bluestone their home thanks to conservation efforts.

Dams built in the 1940s and ‘50s helped create the habitat for bigger fish and waterfowl, some of the eagles’ favorite food.

According to officials, the best way to protect the habitat is to stop putting lead into the environment.

“We made the decision decades and decades ago to take lead out of gasoline. And it made a huge difference to the environment,” Perrone said.

Rescuers said Monroe IV is expected to thrive in his new home in Bluestone Lake after four months of rehabilitation.

Representatives with the Three Rivers Avian Center said its team has taken in 33 bald eagles since 1990 with 13 releases back into the wild.

According to the nonprofit, two bald eagles have become educational ambassadors that were transferred to wildlife facilities but the others taken in have died due to their conditions.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Reporter Evan Lambert was arrested while covering a press conference on Wednesday.
Police: Reporter arrested during news event on Ohio train derailment had refused to leave
You won't want to miss out on this line-up of events coming to the Valley this week.
Events to check out in the Phoenix area before and after the Super Bowl
An Iowa student is suing her school and teacher after she was suspended for wearing a pro-2nd...
‘This teacher overreacted’: Student sues over suspension for wearing pro-2nd Amendment T-shirt
Senators turn up pressure on rail industry for paid sick leave
Senators turn up pressure on rail industry for paid sick leave
Virginia resident Fawn Hughes is nearly $150,000 richer after hitting a lottery jackpot.
‘I was in shock’: Woman buying soup for sister wins lottery