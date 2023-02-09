Report: Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly landed superstar forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns will send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks, and a pick swap in 2028 to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant and T.J. Warren.

The Suns are sending Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, a 2028 pick swap for Durant and TJ Warren, sources tell ESPN. Durant wanted move and new owner Mat Ishbia pushed to get deal done tonight. https://t.co/fqFUMIDllo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The move comes hours after Mat Ishbia was announced as the Suns new team owner.

The 34-year-old Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The 13-time NBA All-Star has led the league in scoring four times in his career, and won the 2013-2014 NBA MVP award. In 39 games this season with the Nets, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.