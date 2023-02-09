Black History Month
Report: Phoenix Suns land Kevin Durant in blockbuster trade

FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
FILE -Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant smiles during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers at the Barclays Center, Sunday, Apr. 10, 2022, in New York. Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets plan to stay together after all, even after the All-Star forward asked to be traded earlier this summer. The Nets said Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 11:35 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns have reportedly landed superstar forward Kevin Durant in a blockbuster deal ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns will send Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round draft picks, and a pick swap in 2028 to the Brooklyn Nets for Durant and T.J. Warren.

The move comes hours after Mat Ishbia was announced as the Suns new team owner.

The 34-year-old Durant is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. The 13-time NBA All-Star has led the league in scoring four times in his career, and won the 2013-2014 NBA MVP award. In 39 games this season with the Nets, Durant is averaging 29.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.3 assists.

NBA owners approve new Suns owner, President & CEO resigns
The Suns are undergoing a full front office revamp.
