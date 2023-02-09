Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Rep. Evans and Rep. Cleaver raise the (cheese)steaks in Super Bowl bet

By Molly Martinez
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It started as a friendly bet, but with all the trash talking, Pennsylvania Congressman Dwight Evans and Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver are now raising the (cheese) steaks.

“When he loses, he will give me the Philly cheesesteak, And out of pity, I will give him Kansas a barbecue. He’s a good person. And I’m sorry this is going to happen to him,” said Cleaver.

Kansas City Missouri Representative Emanuel Cleaver is so confident the Lombardi trophy will be in the hands of the Chiefs Sunday, he feels sorry for his colleague; PHILADELPHIA Representative Dwight Evans of Philadelphia.

“One of the reasons I’m not wanting the Chiefs to beat the Eagles too badly is because, you know, I think it’s going to ruin Dwight Evans for life,” said Cleaver. “It’s one of those things that he won’t be able to get it out of the system. And I feel guilty that this is where it goes.”

The taunt doesn’t fly with Evans.

“I can only say to him, that he hasn’t met a team like the Eagles,” said Evans.

Evans keeps reminders of past Eagles victories all around his office - and his hoping to add more victory front-pages come Monday. He just hopes Cleaver doesn’t take it to hard.

“He is one of my buddies. I really enjoy him in the period. I have known him as my colleague. He’s a very sincere spiritual leader,” said Evans.  “He gives some good spiritual insight and I admire him.”

“He’s a good person. The Lord loves him, but he’s going to lose,” said Cleaver

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man scaled Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix Tuesday morning as rescue crews were in place on...
Pro-life activist arrested after scaling Chase Tower in downtown Phoenix
According to officials, the child was found safe and turned over to the care of a victim’s...
Missing Arizona girl found in basement of convicted sex offender, officials say
The crash happened near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
Man dead, 4 others hospitalized after driver runs red light in west Phoenix
Four Arizona locations made Yelp's top 100 pizzerias. New York, a place known for pizza, only...
4 Arizona restaurants make Yelp’s top 100 pizza spots in the country
An all-white dog was spotted living among coyotes in the open Nevada desert for months.
WATCH: Dog abandoned in desert found living with coyote pack

Latest News

Tulsa police arrested Justin Nix and Vanessa Faulkner after they said they were traced to an...
Police: 2 arrested for trying to sell stolen Christmas decorations, lawn ornaments on eBay
COVID-19 shots are included in new schedules of routinely recommended vaccines by the CDC.
CDC adds COVID shot to list of routine vaccines for children, teens and adults
A new consumer watchdog report looks into the system of recalls in the United States and calls...
Defective: New report on product recalls reinforces that a flawed federal law has led to unnecessary injuries
The teens in a video seen placing a 'for sale' sign and bananas in front of a Tempe home,...
Arrests made weeks after suspected hate crime in Tempe
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic...
US says China balloon could collect intelligence signals