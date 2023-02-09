Black History Month
Pub Rock Live a home away from home for Chiefs fans in Arizona

Chiefs bar takes in transplants
By Nathan Vickers
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pub Rock Live is the biggest and wildest Chiefs bar in Phoenix, and Wednesday night it planned to host all the fans coming into town for some Super Bowl excitement.

Marty Bean is one of the hundreds of the Kingdom who has made his way to the popular bar.

“Everybody just oohs and aaahs,” he said. “You stop and get gas and have to explain this and that, and it takes you 30 minutes to get gas.”

He made the 16-hour trip from Kansas in his tricked-out KC Corvette. It’s even autographed!

“The two super bowl quarterbacks signed the armrests,” he said.

Pub Rock Live has become the gathering place for fans over the last few seasons. The bar is owned and operated by two lifelong Chiefs fans, and they’ve connected with super fans like Hotchy Kiene to create something unique.

“We had no place to go where you could see other Chiefs fans,” Kiene said.

Their community of fans is called the AZ Chiefs Kingdom, and they host some of the best watch parties anywhere outside of Kansas City.

The meetup Wednesday night will kick off some incredible days ahead, connecting fans from all walks of life.

Later they’ll even have some former players signing autographs.

“We know there’s a lot of people out here that can’t afford a $10,000 ticket to the Super Bowl,” Kiene said. “So we want to give people a chance to have fun with Chiefs fans without spending tens of thousands of dollars.”

For more KCTV5 coverage from Arizona, click here.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

