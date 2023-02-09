‘Night of Pride’ celebrates 2nd Annual partnership with NFL in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There were flashy lights and a lot of sparkle on the purple carpet inside the Sheraton in downtown Phoenix for the 2nd Annual “Night of Pride” Wednesday night. The event was hosted by the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD) and the NFL to spread a message.

“Sports is a place for LGBTQ folks. The more partnerships that we can have with the NFL, the more open and accepting environment on the field and locker room,” said Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD President and CEO.

The night offered panels on LGBTQ acceptance in a sport historically considered mostly masculine.

Former NFL player R.K. Russell, who came out as bisexual a couple years back, said this event is a step in the right direction. “It has empowered me now to make sure that the process is a little easier for everyone. That knowing regardless of how your surrounding might take it, or your family, your coworkers, your community--that there are people waiting for you. There are moments like this to celebrate you,” said Russell.

He also said there is still more to be done to embrace LGBTQ fans and players.

