Man arrested in connection to $100K Super Bowl Experience theft in downtown Phoenix

Phoenix police have identified George Rodriguez as a suspect.
Phoenix police have identified George Rodriguez as a suspect.(Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:34 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man has been arrested on theft charges in connection to a high-profile heist at the Super Bowl Experience in downtown Phoenix.

Arizona’s Family previously reported a theft that took place around 5 p.m. on Feb. 4, where police initially said that two suspects took tens of thousands of dollars in equipment from a third-party vendor. After several leads, police identified 36-year-old George Rodriguez as one of the suspects. He was booked into jail on Tuesday.

According to court documents, detectives believe Rodriguez stole four projection lights and a power generator worth approximately $105,000. Surveillance video obtained by investigators appeared to show Rodriguez entering a nearby hotel parking garage before leaving with the items in his truck bed. During an interview with detectives, he said that he was told to meet up with his friend to collect the items that he later hid under a tarp in his backyard.

All of the stolen production equipment was located, recovered, and returned to the victim. Rodriguez faces one count of theft, a class 2 felony. An investigation remains underway.

PREVIOUS: $100K of NFL property stolen from Super Bowl Experience in Phoenix

Arizona’s Family is not naming the second individual as it’s unclear if police have arrested them or will recommend charges against them in this case.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

