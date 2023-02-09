Black History Month
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Girl missing over year found in closet of Michigan home

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her...
A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, Michigan, a year after her foster family reported her missing.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:07 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing over a year ago by her foster family has been found hiding in the closet of a Michigan home, authorities said.

A U.S. Marshals fugitive team found the girl Tuesday in Port Huron, about 62 miles (99 kilometers) northeast of Detroit. Child Protective Services took her to a hospital, where it was discovered that she was pregnant.

“She was crying,” Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Watson told the Detroit Free Press. “She didn’t know where she was going to go. She was pretty terrified. And she was afraid of losing her baby.”

Authorities are pursuing parental kidnapping charges against the girl’s biological mother, who previously lost custody of her daughter, Watson said.

The mother is believed to have found the girl after she ran away and started moving the girl from house to house, authorities said. The girl has been reunited with her biological father.

State police contacted Watson on Tuesday seeking help in locating the girl. Tips led authorities to the home.

“The occupants refused us entry, wouldn’t talk to us or give us any information,” he told The Detroit News. “We ended up having to serve a search warrant to get inside.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Rescuers searched through debris on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, in Adana, Turkey, for victims...
Survivors of Turkey, Syria quake struggle to stay warm and fed
Dozens of teams of explosive detection canines from the TSA are providing security for the...
Bomb-sniffing dogs are headed to Super Bowl
Families say 222 inmates considered by many as political prisoners of Nicaragua’s government...
222 inmates considered Nicaraguan political prisoners being flown to Washington, families say
A Bed Bath & Beyond logo seen on a retail store front in Hagerstown, Maryland on April 5, 2018....
Bed Bath & Beyond to close 149 more stores, including Chandler location
FILE - President Joe Biden waves before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White...
Focused on 2024, Biden sees opportunity in GOP-held Florida