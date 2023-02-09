Events to check out in the Phoenix area before and after the Super Bowl

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Super Bowl LVII week is almost over in the Valley, so now that you’re all partied out...you might just be looking for the next thing to do. We got you covered!

PHOENIX

Feb. 9-12 — Super Bowl Experience at Hance Park, presented by LOWE’s

Hance Park — 67 W. Culver St.

This all-outdoor Super Bowl Experience is free and family-friendly! There will be plenty to do, eat and drink, as well as family-friendly games, activities, and music. On Thursday, Jimmy Eat World will be performing; on Friday, Lee Brice; on Saturday, TBD; and on Sunday, there will be the NFL Official Watch Party! Click here for more information!

Feb. 15 — Arizona Speaker Series Presents: Malala Yousafzai

Arizona Financial Theatre — 400 W. Washington St.

Pulitzer Prize winner, author and activist Malala Yousafzai will be speaking about social injustice and women’s rights at this theatre for a one-time speaking engagement. Click here for tickets.

Feb. 17-Feb. 19 — The Music of John Williams in Concert

Symphony Hall Phoenix — 75 N. 2nd Street

Under the baton of Tito Muñoz, the Phoenix Symphony and Phoenix Symphony Chorus will present some of John Williams’ most beloved, recognizable pieces of music. Click here for tickets.

Feb. 18-19 — World Champ Hoop Dance

Heard Museum — 2301 N. Central Venue

Hoop dancers from across the U.S. and Canada will join together at the Heard Museum to compete for the World Champion title, prizes, prestige and much more. The dance itself comes from many Indigenous community celebrations and centuries of history. Five skills will be judged in five categories. Tickets can be found here, with discounts for children, seniors, Heard members, and more.

SCOTTSDALE

Feb. 6-12 — WM Phoenix Open

TPC Scottsdale — 17020 N. Hayden Road - Varying start times.

The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale will be hosting a variety of golf stars as well as more than half a million spectators! Click here for tickets to the games.

APACHE JUNCTION

Feb. 4 — Arizona Renaissance Festival

Ren Faire Grounds — 12601 E. Highway 60 - Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 6 p.m.

It’s the festival of the year for those enjoying the circus arts, arts and crafts, jousting, puppetry, and brews! Featuring a 16th-century marketplace with a cast of more than 2,000 characters, this is one months-long affair you don’t want to miss. Opening day of the fair is Feb. 4 and the final day of the fair is April 2. Click here for tickets.

CHANDLER

Feb. 19 — Karen Hester as Dolly Parton

Chandler Center for the Arts — 250 N. Arizona Avenue

Karen Hester is one of the world’s best known Dolly Parton impersonators. She’ll be performing with a live band and singing all the hits you know and love. Get your tickets here.

GILBERT

Feb. 18 — Nerf Wars Kids Boot Camp

Gilbert Civic Center — 50 E. Civic Center Drive

This outdoor event will be held for three hours, with 2-hour time slots available for ages 7-11 and ages 9-14 on the lawn. The first part of the event will be all about how to dodge, aim, shoot and more, and the second part will be all for playtime! Kids are asked to bring closed-toed shoes, water, a jacket, and, if possible, their own Nerf guns. Register for the event here.

MESA

Feb. 13 — Paul McDermand

Musical Instrument Museum - MIM — 4725 E. Mayo Blvd.

McDermand will be performing original songs on both steel drums and vibraphone! Get your tickets here.

LAVEEN

Feb. 17-19 — Arizona Gay Rodeo

Corona Ranch — 7611 S. 29th Avenue

This event will be fun for all ages with food, horses, entertainment, drag performers, drinks and much more all weekend long. Get your tickets here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.