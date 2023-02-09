Black History Month
LIVE: Crews battle massive house fire near SR-51 in central Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A massive house fire burning in a neighborhood near SR-51 and Indian School Road has sent plumes of smoke into the air.

House fire.
House fire.(Arizona's Family)

Initial reports of a house fire came in around 10:30 a.m. Video from Arizona’s Family news drone showed a house fully engulfed in flames along Amelia Avenue, just south of Indian School. No other information was immediately available.

Arizona’s Family is working on learning more. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

