Convicted sex offender used apps to kidnap Arizona girl, later raped her, court docs say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- New court documents reveal a registered sex offender in Utah met an Arizona teen girl on social media and then used a delivery app to find her address before kidnapping and raping her late last month. Jordan Sorenson is being charged with rape and aggravated kidnapping. Investigators said he first commented on the 14-year-old girl’s TikTok and then messaged her on Snapchat. The 26-year-old got her address when she asked on social media if someone could send her food using a delivery app, the paperwork said. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said the girl was on probation and had an ankle monitoring device. She was at home with her family and not in a group home situation.

Detectives said Sorenson drove to Arizona on or around Jan. 27. Court paperwork says the girl snuck out to meet with Sorenson but didn’t plan to leave with him. He cut her ankle monitor with scissors even though she told him not to, investigators said. Sorenson made the victim promise not to leave or stop talking to him or else “bad things” would happen, court documents said.

He drove them to a nearby location where he raped her, prosecutors said. Then they went to a Motel 6 in Arizona, where he also raped her, authorities said. He later put the girl’s phone on airplane mode so they couldn’t be tracked. Sorenson drove them to Las Vegas, where he ditched her phone and bought her clothes, a new phone and other items.

Sorenson then drove them to his West Valley home in Salt Lake County, Utah, where he told her to lie to his roommates about her age and forced her to hide in his room from his probation officer, paperwork said. According to court records, Sorenson raped her every night while at the home. On Jan. 31, the girl’s probation officer called the West Valley Police Department about her. She was seen in Mohave County getting into a car with a Utah license plate belonging to Sorenson, police said. Multiple law enforcement agencies worked together and found him at his work and took him to his home. Utah Adult Probation and Parole agents searched the house and found the girl in his basement.

Sorenson was convicted in June 2020 of first-degree felony aggravated sexual extortion and was on probation when these crimes happened. He’s listed in Utah’s sex offender registry. Court paperwork also says in 2017, he was convicted after he became friends with a 13-year-old girl in Wyoming, took her to Colorado and engaged in sexual acts with her. As far as the Arizona case, prosecutors asked for no bond for Sorenson, which a judge agreed to.

