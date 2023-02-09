Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 8, 2023:

Morning Squeeze - 4233 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Waffle mix stored above ready-to-eat food

Anchovies and quiche kept past discard date

Pubblico Italian Eatery - 7001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat tomatoes

Bottle of cologne/bottle of tums on shelf with spices and oils

Hash Kitchen - 4315 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix

Workers not washing hands properly

Open containers of raw chicken stored over raw beef

99 Cents Only Stores - 2009 N. Stapley Drive, Mesa

Raw bacon stored over ready to eat meats

Ant and roach killer stored where it doesn’t belong

Shanghai Club - 3434 W. Anthem Way, Anthem

Employee touching raw chicken then fried chicken without washing hands

Raw beef stored above rice noodles

Wonton wraps stored in non food grade grocery bags

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Someburros - 101 E. Baseline Road, Tempe

Wooddale Village - 18616 N. 99th Ave, Sun City

Barro’s Pizza - 1925 E. Brown Road, Mesa

Red Devil Italian Restaurant - 3004 E. Bell Road, Phoenix

Cracker Barrel - 1209 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear

Burger King - 14535 W. Grand Ave, Surprise

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.