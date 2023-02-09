Cologne bottle found on spice shelf, raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat food at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Feb. 8, 2023:
Morning Squeeze - 4233 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
- Waffle mix stored above ready-to-eat food
- Anchovies and quiche kept past discard date
Pubblico Italian Eatery - 7001 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
- Raw shrimp stored above ready-to-eat tomatoes
- Bottle of cologne/bottle of tums on shelf with spices and oils
Hash Kitchen - 4315 E. Indian School Road, Phoenix
- Workers not washing hands properly
- Open containers of raw chicken stored over raw beef
99 Cents Only Stores - 2009 N. Stapley Drive, Mesa
- Raw bacon stored over ready to eat meats
- Ant and roach killer stored where it doesn’t belong
Shanghai Club - 3434 W. Anthem Way, Anthem
- Employee touching raw chicken then fried chicken without washing hands
- Raw beef stored above rice noodles
- Wonton wraps stored in non food grade grocery bags
Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Someburros - 101 E. Baseline Road, Tempe
Wooddale Village - 18616 N. 99th Ave, Sun City
Barro’s Pizza - 1925 E. Brown Road, Mesa
Red Devil Italian Restaurant - 3004 E. Bell Road, Phoenix
Cracker Barrel - 1209 N. Litchfield Road, Goodyear
Burger King - 14535 W. Grand Ave, Surprise
