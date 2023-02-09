An Inside look at the WM Phoenix Open aka the ‘Greatest Show on Grass:’

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s one of Scottsdale’s most iconic events, well-known as the “Greatest Show on Grass.” Every year, after months of planning, the beautiful sight of golf in Arizona takes center stage.

Broadcasting Legends In Old Town Scottsdale

Sure, it may be all about the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, but another major sporting event is also happening in the Valley of the Sun this week. Super Bowl LVII. As all eyes remain on Arizona, sports broadcasting legends have traded their Connecticut studios and traded them in for our sunny desert skies.

Greenkeepers Inspire Young Girls

The Greenskeeper tent is the heart of the tournament, right on hole #18. It's this area where Girls Golf of Phoenix works to empower young girls to build future

The Girls Golf of Phoenix’s mission is to “Empower, Engage, Enrich, and Energize Girls” through year-round golf. Working together with the USGA and the LPGA, they use golf to help build confidence in girls ages 3-18 to help them build an enriching, energizing, and empowering future.

How Scottsdale Police and Fire Keep You Safe

Scottsdale Fire Dept. manages public safety at WM Phoenix Open

From rolled and sprained ankles to dehydration, medical emergencies big and small are expected at events of this magnitude. Arizona’s Family caught up with Capt. Dave Folio with the Scottsdale Fire Department on the equipment they use and how visitors can prepare for this experience.

Zero Waste. It’s All About Being Environmentally Friendly.

WM Phoenix Open is breaking records.. They’re going on 10 straight years of Zero Waste; it’s a special EPA certification that requires at least 90 percent of waste to be diverted from the landfill. You won’t find a single trash can at the open, only recycle and compost bins. That’s over 1,000 tons of material recycled.

