3 gang members sentenced for 2020 violent crime spree in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three known gang members have been sentenced to prison after a crime spree that rocked the East Valley in 2020.

According to a Maricopa County Superior Court news release, Jaquan Bailey, Stephon Mitchell and Vincent Culbreath were sentenced this week after pleading guilty to various crimes, including armed robberies, murder, and attempted murder. During the crime spree, prosecutors said they killed an innocent man in Mesa and shot a woman in Guadalupe.

The convictions are as follows:

Jaquan Bailey pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, a class one dangerous felony, and one count of attempted second-degree murder, a class two dangerous felony. Bailey was sentenced to 40 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Stephon Mitchell pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, a class one dangerous felony, and one count of armed robbery, a class two dangerous felony. Mitchell was sentenced to 40 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

Vincent Culbreath pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, a class one dangerous felony, and one count of armed robbery, a class two dangerous felony. Culbreath was sentenced to 35.5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.

“The victims in this case were innocent bystanders who were simply going about their lives when they were targeted by known gang members,” said Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Violence, intimidation, or harm against the community will simply not be tolerated and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

All three convicted weren’t allowed to possess firearms because of prior felony convictions or juvenile adjudications

