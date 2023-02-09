Black History Month
2 people hospitalized after being hit by minivan in Tempe

The crash happened near University Drive and Price Road.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after they were hit by a minivan in Tempe on Wednesday night. Investigators say the two were not in a crosswalk when they were struck near University Drive and Price Road. They were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, and police don’t believe impairment is a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

