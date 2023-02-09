2 people hospitalized after being hit by minivan in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say two people are in the hospital after they were hit by a minivan in Tempe on Wednesday night. Investigators say the two were not in a crosswalk when they were struck near University Drive and Price Road. They were taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

The driver stayed at the scene, and police don’t believe impairment is a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

