On Your Side uncovers fake Super Bowl parties that could cost you

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - You want to be part of the Super Bowl action. You know there are parties planned all over the city. But among the real events, fake parties are popping up all over social media.

On Your Side found one advertisement promising “People from allll [sic] over the country will link up, enjoy the pool side and full city view on a roof top full of fun!” There’s a tab online to purchase tickets for $100 each. We decided to drive past the location to check it out. When we got to the address listed online, there was no rooftop pool. There wasn’t even a building. The entire area was a fenced off construction site.

“Do your due diligence. Call the venue, try and get information from them. Try to see how the wording is, if it’s something that’s done locally or if it’s done internationally,” said Phoenix Police Sergeant Phil Krynsky. “Usually when things seem too good to be true, they usually are.”

Misspellings and grammatical errors are other telltale signs of a potential party scam. “You can definitely make a report with us,” Krynsky added. “We do appreciate any type of information and we’ll be able to assess to see if it’s something we can help out criminally or not. But it’s one of those things. Sometimes once the money is gone, it’s gone.”

