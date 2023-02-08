WM Phoenix Open Bird’s Nest to open; Pro-Am begins

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Coors Light Bird’s Nest at the WM Phoenix Open is opening Wednesday night in Scottsdale! Multiple big artists are coming to the Valley for concerts each night through Saturday.

“Every year we try to out door each other,” said Mike Bianco, CEO at AvAir. “There’s literally a red carpet rolled out. Come out, get food and drink, tons of activations when you come in ... amazing stuff.”

Scottsdale Fire Department officials are encouraging the public coming off the course to please hydrate and keep themselves safe. “Have a plan, have a charged cellphone, wear comfortable shoes and be patient with the traffic getting in here,” Scottsdale Fire Capt. David Folio said. “It’s gonna be epic.”





Also launching to kick off the Pheonix Open is the Annexus Pro-Am, which is happening Wednesday! Ryan Fitzpatrick, Lee Fitzgerald, Michael Phelps, Jerome Bettis and so many more are kicking off the tee-time.

“I had the chance to play last week, and the course is in the best shape I’ve seen it,” Phelps said. “I have a hard time keeping myself calm when I walk through the tunnel [at the Coliseum].”



