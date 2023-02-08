Tim McGraw headlining BetMGM’s West Fest in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tim McGraw and Bailey Zimmerman are taking to the stage at BetMGM’s West Fest at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale.

It’s ramping up to be one of the biggest Super Bowl LVII parties in the Valley prior to Super Bowl LVII. This morning, Whitney Clark headed out to see how festival preparations were shaping up for this weekend. Tickets are still available here, starting at $57. On Friday, Marshmello will be DJ-ing for the crowds, with doors opening at 6 p.m. On Saturday, Tim McGraw will take to the stage at 6 p.m.

Bailey Zimmerman will also be performing Saturday, with a new show added on Friday. “Our bars and restaurants are open and ready to receive everybody that wants to be here. We have a few different watch parties and tailgates that are going on throughout the center throughout the day,” Ashley Evdokimo with Westgate said.

Regarding reservations, for some restaurants, you’ll need to buy tickets to be part of the tailgate watch party. Make sure you look up the restaurant you plan to visit before arriving. Check out the full list of restaurants and bars in the district here.

