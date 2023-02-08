Your Life
Shaq’s Fun House in Scottsdale to launch Friday

Shaq's Fun House launches Friday at Talking Stick Resort! Get your tickets.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - One of the biggest parties the Super Bowl LVII week has to offer will be at Shaq’s Fun House in Scottsdale on Friday.

NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal says it’s “the ultimate adult playground” at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, with DJ Diplo, Snoop Dog and many others attending. Tickets are available here, which include food and drink. It is a 21+ event.

“This is gonna be very memorable,” said Ramon Martinez, director of Public Relations at the Resort. “Starting off with Diplo on Friday night at the pool, and then we come over to Shaq’s Fun House on Saturday.”

Shaq himself will DJ! Want to learn more about the event? Tap/click here.

