Scottsdale resort’s anti-sex trafficking training for Super Bowl LVII

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The West Kierland Resort & Spa staff are completing their in-person sex trafficking training this week, courtesy of the SAFE Action Project.

SAFE is part of the Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network, an organization created to help hospitality staff identify individuals in trouble in hotel environments. SAFE reports that 35% of all homeless youth report being trafficked, with 33% of minor photos in online ads being taken in a hotel room. More than half of all sex trafficking victims were taken advantage of in hotel rooms. A variety of Arizona tourism and hospitality organizations, as well as transportation-related companies, are partnering with SAFE in Arizona.

Derek Ellis, general manager of the resort, said, “The stories of human trafficking are heartbreaking. If we can save one victim because our associates are trained to see something and say something, then we have done the right thing.” SAFE isn’t the only program AATN offers. The group also covers community education, prevention training for various groups and has a youth program called Community Schools Initiative.

“Sex trafficking is a transient crime that moves throughout the United States and the world; empowering hospitality employees to identify the signs and current trends is another powerful tool to aid law enforcement,” said Sgt. Andrew Parrot, Scottsdale Police Department (Human Exploitation and Trafficking Unit). Sex trafficking continues to be a hot-button topic across big production-value events like the Olympics or Super Bowl games.

