Scottsdale airport prepares for increase in private jets ahead of Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Super Bowl and the WM Phoenix Open are bringing in a lot of high-rollers and celebrities. And a lot of them are flying in style. More than one thousand private jets are expected to come our way this week. “We want to make sure that they’re taken care of from start to finish,” Scottsdale Airport aviation director Gary Mascaro said.

Mascaro says that means direct access to the plane on the tarmac, state-of-the-art interiors, and heightened security. For Super Bowl Sunday and the following Monday, he’s expecting over 490 scheduled departures, up from 50 to 100 over a typical weekend. “It’s going to be one after another, after another, after another,” he said.

Some of those flights will be courtesy of Scottsdale-based Sawyer Aviation. “Yes it is a luxury, it’s a little bit of a premium,” Sawyer Aviation President Chad Verdaglio said. “But the convenience and the reliability over scheduled airlines really makes it nice.”

Verdaglio says prices for flying private vary depending on the aircraft size but that they start at around $1200 per seat. “You fly when you want, where you want, without the stress of trying to make a certain departure time or flying on someone else’s schedule,” he said.

Verdaglio says that his jets usually only need to stop once for 30 minutes on a cross-country flight. So, most west coast flights don’t need to refuel. But ASU School of Sustainability associate professor Sonja Klinsky says those shorter private jet flights really wreak havoc on our climate. “When we’re talking about climate change, we’re talking about something that doesn’t just affect you,” Klinsky said. “It affects all people everywhere. And emissions stay in the atmosphere for three to four hundred years.”

Klinsky says the most environmentally-friendly Super Bowl plans to involve staying home with family and friends. But both she and Verdaglio say if planning on flying private, the more people on the plane, the more energy-efficient that flight will be.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.