Puppy available to adopt after being rescued from car’s axle in Phoenix

Gracie, a 14-week-old Parson Russell Terrier Mix, is available for adoption after being rescued from the undercarriage of a car.(Courtesy: Arizona Humane Society)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A 14-week-old puppy needs a new home after being saved from the undercarriage of a car.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1, an Emergency Animal Medical Technician with the Arizona Humane Society was sent to the area of 24th Street and McDowell Road after reports that a puppy was being chased by two larger dogs. The AHS tech soon found the 12-pound puppy had wedged herself on top of the rear axle of a car’s undercarriage and was too scared to come out.

The puppy was soon freed and taken to an animal hospital to be checked out. Gracie, as she’s since been named, was given a clean bill of health and had spay surgery.

The Parson Russell Terrier Mix is now available for adoption at the AHS’ Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus, which can be reached at (602) 997-7585. Tap/click here for more info on adopting a pet from the AHS.

