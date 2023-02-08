Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Police investigate deadly shooting in west Phoenix

Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around...
Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in west Phoenix.

Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. Police found a man at the scene who had been shot to death.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and police say no suspects have been identified. There will be road closures around the neighborhood during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
The crash happened just before midnight near 35th Ave. and Camelback Rd.
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix
Fifteen intersections near State Farm Stadium now have what’s called an “adaptive signal system.”
New technology installed in Glendale to ease Super Bowl traffic
New technology installed in Glendale to ease Super Bowl traffic