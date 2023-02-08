Police investigate deadly shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Wednesday morning in west Phoenix.

Officers were called to a home on Berkeley Road, near 67th Avenue and McDowell Road, around 5:30 a.m. Police found a man at the scene who had been shot to death.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting and police say no suspects have been identified. There will be road closures around the neighborhood during the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

