Phoenix Fire Department warns of lithium-ion batteries after pair of fires

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix Fire Department is warning the public about the dangers of lithium-ion batteries after two of them caught fire and damaged homes in the Valley in January. “It was really shocking and scary,” said Erin Delano. “My husband actually noticed first, he noticed the smell.” Delano’s garage caught on fire after an E-bike battery exploded. “It was go-time, grab this baby, and let’s go,” said Delano.

It is the second known fire from the lithium-ion batteries in January. In Glendale, a neighbor’s cell phone video caught the moments the batteries exploded in someone else’s garage. “These batteries are dangerous,” said Phoenix Fire Department Captain Todd Keller. “It’s so important to follow the manufacturers instructions. If it looks deformed, gives off an odor or changes color, it’s time to replace that battery. And when that battery needs to be replaced, take it to a battery recycling facility.”

Delano has a message for anyone who might have batteries lying around. “It was shocking to see how quickly it happened and how easily it happened too,” she said. “If you have lithium-ion batteries in your home, be aware of it.”

