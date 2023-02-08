Officials seek public input on proposed Apache Junction recreation area

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Bureau of Land Management is asking for the public’s input about a proposed development recreation area near Apache Junction.

BLM hopes the area will allow for more off-highway vehicle driving, horseback riding, camping, and hiking. In total, the area would span around 1,098 acres. “We’re seeking input from the public on how we can enhance recreation opportunities on BLM-administered public lands near Apache Junction,” said Phoenix District Manager Leon Thomas.

The area will be called the Goldfield Recreation Area, and input can be given both in-person at a meeting at the Apache Junction Elks Lodge on Tuesday, Feb. 21, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or virtually on Microsoft Teams on Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Both meetings will include discussing the proposal, a specialist talk-back, and an opportunity for input. The virtual meeting will be recorded and posted here. Written input may be emailed to BLM_AZ_LSFO_Goldfield@blm.gov, submitted online at the BLM National NEPA Register, or mailed to the Lower Sonoran Field Office, Attn: Goldfield Recreation Area, 2020 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85022.

