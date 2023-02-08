New technology installed in Glendale to ease Super Bowl traffic

GLENDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) - Now only a few days away from Super Bowl LVII, hundreds of thousands of fans are expected to descend on the Valley.

Just in time for the big game, the City of Glendale has installed new technology to ease the flow of traffic. Tony Abbo, the city traffic engineer, says 15 intersections near State Farm Stadium now have what’s called an “adaptive signal system.” It keeps track of all of the traffic approaching the intersections, then makes calculations and adjusts the timing of the signals based on traffic demand.

Abbo says it’s a more efficient system, but it will only work up to the point when it becomes saturated. “Once we get to game day and once we get to approaching the start of the game, at that point when you have demand coming from all sides, Glendale police will have to take over,” he said. “Because as you know with any system, it has it’s limitations and this one is no different.”

Parking at the stadium will be limited for the Super Bowl. Abbo says there are normally 29,000 parking spots in the stadium lots, but that will be down to between 5,000 and 6,000, with another 5,000 in the Westgate area.

Abbo says traffic plans have been in the works since last spring. The city has been working with barricading companies, Glendale police, ADOT and more. Here are the road closures that will be in effect:

Cardinals Way – 95th Ave. to 91st Ave. - February 12th (6:00 a.m.) to February 13th (3:00 a.m.)

Montebello Ave – 91st Ave .to 95th Ave. - NFL Access Only - February 4th (9:00 a.m.) to February 12th (8:00 a.m.)

Maryland Ave. – 95th Ave. to Gray Lot entrance - February 8th (7:00 p.m.) to February 14th (7:00 a.m.)

95th Ave. – Maryland Ave. to Cardinals Dr. - January 29th (9:00 a.m.) to February 17th (5:00 p.m.)

95th Ave. – Georgia Ave. to Cardinals Way - NB Right-lane Closure - February 5th (7:00 p.m.) to February 12th (8:00 a.m.)

Maryland Ave. – 99th Ave. to Loop 101 HOV Ramp-February 12th (6:00 a.m.) to February 13th (3:00 a.m.)

Abbo says your best bet if you’re coming to the game is to request a rideshare. Rideshare drop-off locations will be at Montebello and 95th Avenue and Glendale Avenue between 95th and 93rd Avenues.

