Mohave County Sheriff K-9 ‘Brutus’ on the mend after overnight health scare

MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says one of their K-9′s is recovering after a major health scare overnight Saturday.

According to a Facebook post, Deputy Felish and K-9 Brutus got home around 2 a.m. from their patrol shift. Shortly after eating dinner, Brutus started showing signs of bloat. Deputy Felish and his wife quickly rushed Brutus to a nearby veterinarian’s office, where he underwent emergency surgery around 5:15 a.m. The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation said that even though it was closed for the night, the staff at southern Utah’s Kanab Veterinary Hospital near the Arizona border rushed in to help the ailing K-9 deputy.

Brutus’ stomach had become twisted, cutting off oxygen to his spleen. The organization said Brutus would never have survived the trip to the nearest available 24-hour veterinary hospital located in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Around 8:15 a.m., Brutus was moved into recovery and is expected to fully recover as long as the spleen heals properly.

The Sheriff’s office says Brutus will get a month of well-deserved time off for recovery. His care team says Brutus can return to narcotics work in about one to three weeks. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to continue to send “...good thoughts or prayers for our Brutus!”

If you'd like to donate to the Mohave County K-9 Foundation

