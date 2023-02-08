Mesa heart attack survivor becomes WomenHeart Champion educator

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — February is Hearth Health Month, and according to the CDC one in five women die from heart disease.

One Mesa woman and heart attack survivor, Meg McCormick, recently graduated from the Science and Leadership Symposium at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. She’s one of 30 women chosen for the symposium, an elite group chosen to teach others about heart disease. McCormick survived a sudden cardiac arrest and an hour of CPR. “This is something I’m truly proud of. I want to be there for women who are in need,” she said.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for African American and white women in the United States, although just over 50% of women recognize that heart disease is their top killer. The CDC says some risk factors for the illness include diabetes, obesity, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and excessive alcohol consumption. Want to learn about prevention methods? Click here for tips from Abrazo Arizona Heart Hospital.

