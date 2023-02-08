Your Life
Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

The crash happened just before midnight Tuesday near 35the Ave. and Camelback Rd.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix.

The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Detectives are investigating what led up to the collision.

Other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

