Man dies after motorcycle crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV late Tuesday night in west Phoenix.

The crash happened just before midnight in the area of 35th Avenue and Camelback Road. Police say the man who was driving the motorcycle was rushed to a hospital where he later died. Detectives are investigating what led up to the collision.

Other information was not immediately available. Check back for updates.

