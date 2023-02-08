Your Life
Man dead, 2 hospitalized after three-car crash in north Phoenix

A man is dead after being hit in a three-car crash just off Northern and 23rd Avenue in Phoenix...
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead and two others have been hospitalized after a three-car crash that happened Wednesday afternoon.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a crash near 23rd and Northern Avenues around 1 p.m. Officers learned a woman had crashed into two other cars, causing one to hit a man and a pole next to him. The woman ran away from the scene and police are looking for her.

Phoenix fire officials pronounced the man who was standing next to the pole dead at the scene, while two other people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation is underway. The traffic along Northern Ave. in the area is closed until the investigation is done.

