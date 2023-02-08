Jaime’s Local Love: Shea Cheese

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Shea Cheese is the brainchild of Valley Couple Jenny Zink and Izaak Myers. They moved to Arizona from Des Moines, Iowa eight years ago and were surprised when they couldn’t find a local cheese shop nearby. After a few years, and one career-altering pandemic, they decided it was time to start one.

Zink has a background in food photography. When the pandemic hit, she lost her adventure business and photography job. While everything was shutdown, she started taking cheese classes online. Since there wasn’t a cheese shop, and it was challenging to find a job during the pandemic, Zink started looking at opening a brick and mortar shop. Soon after the two were in the cheese biz!

Shea Cheese is a world all of its own...full of delicious, unique cheese for every palate!

The goal for Shea Cheese is to be the small neighborhood shop where Jenny and Izaak know their customers’ names and their favorite cheeses. They are a dedicated, cut to order, cheese shop specializing in American artisan cheese. The focus came to light since the couple says they knew they couldn’t compete with the mega supermarkets. After a trip to the California Artisan Cheese festival, they knew that was the right direction. Amazing cheeses are being made in America and they are excited to share them with Phoenix.

Shea Cheese offers up to 90 different cheeses, assorted grazing boards, and curated picnic bundles. It also becomes a learning space offering small classes to teach customers how to build a grazing board, how to taste cheese, cheese 101, pairings, and even hikes and brunches too. The shop features many local artists and makers like Crow’s Dairy goat cheese, Simple Farms goat milk caramels, Simple Soda, Rock Stacker Kombucha, and so many others. Besides cheeses, you can find a variety of local nuts, pickles, snacks, and beautiful charcuterie boards and gifts.

Shea Cheese

PHONE: (602) 666-0431

ADDRESS: 10880 N 32nd St., Suite 19, Phoenix AZ 85028

WEBSITE: www.sheacheese.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram account: https://www.instagram.com/shea_cheese_phx/

Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/shea.cheese.phx/

TikTock: @shea.cheese

