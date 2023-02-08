How to buy or sell Super Bowl tickets without being defrauded

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s pretty easy to find people selling tickets to the Super Bowl. But what you won’t find are paper tickets since, in this day and age, everything is digital, including your tickets!

Michael Buchwald, senior counsel for the NFL, said it’s not the first year for digital tickets. He said the NFL went all digital two years ago. “With digital tickets, it’s a safer and more secure way for fans to access tickets,” he said.

If you’re looking to buy or sell digital tickets to the Super Bowl, it’s best to stay away from private parties advertising on the Internet. “There’s no way to verify the authenticity, so those are the things we advise fans to be careful of,” Buchwald said.

Instead, he recommends staying with legitimate companies such as the NFL Ticket Exchange, operated by Ticketmaster. “They (Ticketmaster) employ kind of a dynamic ticket with a bar code that refreshes. So, you can’t copy it,” Buchwald said. “You can’t screenshot it.”

Other options include purchasing through verified sellers such as Seat Geek and Stub Hub. Both provide better security to help eliminate fraud that often happens through private transactions. “If you’re dealing with a private party, like Craigslist or similar sites, I think you’re asking for trouble,” Buchwald said.

Another recommendation is to not allow someone to rush or hurry you into a sale. Trying to project a sense of urgency or a “you will lose out!” mentality on a possible buyer is frequently used by scammers.

