Helicopters to provide additional layer of security on Super Bowl Sunday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s increased security around the Valley to ensure everyone’s safety in the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

On Your Side’s Susan Campbell was able to get a “bird’s eye view” of the work happening locally to protect fans at State Farm Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations will be flying overhead to protect restricted air space within 30 miles of the stadium.

“At any given time, we’ll have two of these [helicopters], and we’ll have Black Hawks, as well as a fixed-wing, multi-roll enforcement aircraft,” said Jose Muriente, deputy director of CBP Air and Marine Operations. “So we’re looking between four and five at any given time.” He says that if someone enters the restricted airspace, they’ll be escorted out and local law enforcement will intervene.

When it comes to Super Bowl LVII, Muriente said that every stadium is unique to protect, but that in general the same tactics are used every day at the U.S. border. “You see the perimeter, how everything is fenced. It’s organized even though there’s a lot down there,” he explained. “And we are going to rely a lot on our law enforcement presence on the ground. It is critical to have eyes in the sky because we will enhance situational awareness, and we will provide live video to ground agents in our command center.”

He added that each helicopter is fitted with a multi-camera system that can see in both the daytime as well as infrared, allowing ground teams to see what teams in the sky are also seeing. “It’s all secure communications, so nobody can go in and hack,” Muriente said.

The FBI has also established its no-drone zones for areas leading up to game day and on Super Bowl Sunday. Check out those restrictions here.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.